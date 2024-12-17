Nov 26 protest: ATC discharges 61 PTI workers

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday discharged 61 out of 186 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were arrested during PTI’s November 26 protest and nominated in different cases.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases, discharged 61 out of 186 suspects who were produced by police before it. The court also directed the police to open the handcuffs of the accused discharged by it and not to arrest them again.

The defence counsel, Ansar Kiyani, appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Sihala police produced 31 accused after the expiry of their previous two days of physical remand. The police requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused but the court rejected the police’s request and sent the suspect to jail on judicial remand.

Similarly, Aabpara police produced 94 accused before the court. The court discharged four accused out of 94 and the remaining were handed over to the police on a two-day physical remand.

Furthermore, Tarnol police produced 63 accused before it and the court discharged 57 accused from the case and handed over six accused to the police on a two-day physical remand.

