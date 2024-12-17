FAST Cables signs MoU with IBA and NED

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading cable brand, FAST Cables, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and NED University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi.

The collaboration aims to foster academic excellence, promote sustainable business practices and recognize exceptional student achievements in sustainability and research.

The MoU was signed by Kamal Mian, CEO of FAST Cables, and Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director of IBA. Representing NED University, Syed Ghazanfar Hussain, Rector of NED, also signed the MoU and highlighted the program’s potential to nurture future leaders and drive impactful research in sustainable practices

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Kamal Mian said: “This collaboration marks a significant step towards bridging the gap between industry and academia. It provides IBA and NED students with hands-on industry experience through internship opportunities at FAST Cables. Additionally, we are exploring faculty placement programs and joint research initiatives to foster innovation and progress.”

