TPL Properties launches its first sales office in Karachi

KARACHI: In a significant milestone, TPL Properties (TPLP) has unveiled its inaugural sales office, underscoring its commitment to customer engagement and innovative urban development.

This office will serve as a central hub for all of TPLP’s projects, including ‘One Hoshang’ and the latest addition, ‘The Mangrove.’ All projects are developed by TPL Developments and funded by TPL REIT Fund I, ensuring a seamless integration of expertise and investment to drive excellence in real estate innovation.

The launch event took place at the project site in Karachi’s Korangi Creek area, attracting a diverse audience of industry leaders and prominent brokers eager to explore the offerings of TPLP’s various developments.

Jameel Yusuf (S.St.), Chairman of TPLP, inaugurated the Sales Office, whose visionary leadership has been instrumental in promoting sustainable urban development. Also present on the occasion was Mr. Ali Jameel, CEO of TPLP.

Speaking at the event, Syed Jamal Baquar, CEO TPL REIT Management company (RMC) provided an overview of the TPL REIT Fund I. He emphasized that TPLP has earned recognition as a frontrunner in the real estate sector, with landmark projects such as the iconic Centrepoint building and One Hoshang, Pakistan’s first LEED Gold-certified residential building.

