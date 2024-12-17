EU adopts new Russia sanctions targeting China, shadow fleet

BRUSSELS: The European Union has adopted a 15th package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including tougher measures against Chinese entities and more vessels from Moscow’s so-called shadow fleet, the EU Commission said in a statement on Monday.

The new package adds 52 vessels from the shadow fleet that try to circumvent Western restrictions to move oil, arms and grains, bringing the total listed to 79.

The EU began adding ships this year in response to an increase in the number of vessels transporting cargoes that are not regulated or insured by conventional Western providers. The listing included vessels that delivered North Korean ammunition to Russia.

Of the 52 vessels sanctioned, 33 were included for transporting crude oil or petroleum products originating in or exported from Russia, taking the total number of vessels sanctioned for transporting oil to 43.

The new restrictions add 84 new individuals and entities, including seven Chinese persons and entities.

“Namely one individual and two entities facilitating the circumvention of EU sanctions, and four entities supplying sensitive drone components and microelectronic components to the Russian military,” the statement said, referring to the Chinese listings.