AGL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
AIRLINK 189.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.05%)
BOP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.26%)
CNERGY 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
DCL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DFML 41.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.9%)
DGKC 109.82 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (3.61%)
FCCL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.17%)
FFBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.05%)
FFL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
HUBC 128.83 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (5.34%)
HUMNL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
MLCF 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
NBP 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
OGDC 233.29 Increased By ▲ 10.34 (4.64%)
PAEL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.46%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.21%)
PPL 211.40 Increased By ▲ 9.95 (4.94%)
PRL 36.52 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.05%)
PTC 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
SEARL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
TOMCL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (5.44%)
TPLP 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.03%)
TREET 25.98 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.08%)
TRG 62.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.04%)
UNITY 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.26%)
BR100 12,347 Increased By 197.4 (1.62%)
BR30 39,100 Increased By 1007.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 116,169 Increased By 1867.6 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,659 Increased By 853.4 (2.38%)
Dec 17, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-17

Asian currencies: Rupiah, ringgit extend losses

Reuters Published 17 Dec, 2024

BENGALURU: Asian markets wavered on Monday, with the Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah dipping slightly and stocks trading lower as investors await rate decisions this week from local central banks and the US Federal Reserve.

The rupiah weakened by as much as 0.2% to breach the psychologically significant 16,000 per US dollar threshold, potentially influencing Bank Indonesia’s (BI) monetary policy decision on Dec. 18, where it is expected to maintain interest rates.

The rupiah has declined more than 6% from its September peak despite central bank intervention, and is now at the forefront of policymakers’ concerns after four consecutive sessions of falls.

The Malaysian ringgit extended its six-session decline, falling 0.1% to its lowest since Dec. 4, under pressure from expectations of higher headline inflation in Friday’s data release.

While the Bank Negara Malaysia is likely to maintain rates at its Jan. 22 meeting, the absence of an explicit inflation target could provide room for potential rate cuts in 2025 if economic growth significantly decelerates, analysts said.

The South Korean won initially rose 0.5% following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment over the weekend, but later reversed course to fall 0.2% to 1437.5 by 0723 GMT, reflecting political uncertainty.

“The won may strengthen towards 1,400 in Q1, offering importers a window for FX risk hedging,” said Poon Panchibool, a markets strategist with Krung Thai Bank.

However, potential tariff hikes under the administration of incoming US President Donald Trump could weaken the won, he said.

