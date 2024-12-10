AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-10

Paris wheat prices firmer

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

HAMBURG/PARIS: European wheat prices were slightly firmer on Monday, with the market lacklustre in slack import demand and export-punishing firmness in the euro capping gains.

Benchmark March milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext exchange, was up 0.1% at 227.75 euros ($241.12) a metric ton at 1621 GMT. Front-month December, which expires on Tuesday, was down 1.5% at 213.25 euros. Traders said there are hardly any purchase tenders in the market, with big importers on the sidelines. “With slack demand from Algeria and Egypt there is not a lot to pull the market higher,” a trader said.

Traders were also waiting for the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) world supply and demand estimates due to be released on Tuesday. Cheap Russian wheat also provided tough competition to EU supplies in export markets. “Russian prices remain low despite the hefty increase in export taxes on Friday,” one German trader said.

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

Paris wheat prices firmer

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Read more stories