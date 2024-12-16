AGL 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.58%)
AIRLINK 191.49 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.86%)
BOP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
DCL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DFML 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.88%)
DGKC 107.50 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.42%)
FCCL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
FFBL 99.12 Increased By ▲ 5.71 (6.11%)
FFL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 122.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
KEL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.06%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
MLCF 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.66%)
NBP 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.43%)
OGDC 231.65 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (3.9%)
PAEL 35.43 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.38%)
PIBTL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.41%)
PPL 205.99 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.25%)
PRL 35.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (6.09%)
PTC 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
SEARL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.87%)
TOMCL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (5.16%)
TPLP 13.10 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (9.62%)
TREET 25.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.53%)
UNITY 35.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (9.5%)
BR100 12,335 Increased By 185.7 (1.53%)
BR30 38,576 Increased By 483.7 (1.27%)
KSE100 116,225 Increased By 1923.2 (1.68%)
KSE30 36,613 Increased By 807.7 (2.26%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Some Japan buyers agree to 30% higher aluminium premiums for Q1, sources say

Reuters Published 16 Dec, 2024 11:18am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Some Japanese aluminium buyers have agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $228 per metric ton over the benchmark price for shipments from January to March, up 30% from this quarter, two sources directly involved in the talks said.

The fourth consecutive quarterly increase, the figure exceeds the $175 per ton paid in the quarter from October to December.

It is also the highest premium since 2015, though slightly lower than the initial offers of $230-$260 made by producers.

Japan is a major Asian importer of the light metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the yardstick for the region.

Negotiations between other buyers and sellers are still ongoing.

The agreement comes amid concerns over tighter supply in Asia after China said it would cancel a 13% export tax refund for aluminium semi-manufactured products from Dec. 1.

The move is expected to boost ingot demand from Asian rolling mills outside China to produce semi-finished products, a source at a global producer said, noting that inquiries for the primary metal is already increasing.

Copper declines on firmer US dollar

Strong global alumina prices, which prompted some producers to reduce aluminium output, along with civil unrest in Mozambique, have heightened worries over tighter global supply and higher premiums, the source said.

The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Russian aluminium producer Rusal said in November that it will cut output by more than 6% in response to high global alumina prices and as tight monetary policy and an economic slowdown dampen domestic demand for the metal.

Last week, Australia’s South32 said that it has withdrawn its output forecast for its Mozal Aluminium smelter in Mozambique amid post-election civil unrest.

“Although Japanese domestic demand remains sluggish, we settled at $228 due to overseas supply risks and the possibility that prolonged negotiations could push prices even higher,” another source at a Japanese end-buyer said.

aluminium

Comments

200 characters

Some Japan buyers agree to 30% higher aluminium premiums for Q1, sources say

KSE-100 crosses 116,000 with 2,000-point gain as investors anticipate further policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

Govt set to launch National Digital Commission to drive digitization: Shaza Fatima

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

Oil eases from highest in weeks, investors eye Fed rate cuts

SHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Read more stories