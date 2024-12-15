Nine dead in attack on Sudan hospital: WHO

GENEVA: An attack on the main hospital in the western Sudanese town of Al-Fashir on Friday killed nine people and wounded 20, including patients and their families, the head of the World Health Organization said.

In a posting on X Saturday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that “continued attacks on health across Sudan are deplorable.”

“We urge for the protection of all patients and health professionals, and for all attacks on and around health facilities to stop,” he said.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been ravaged by a war between two generals, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).