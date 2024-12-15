AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
World Print 2024-12-15

Nine dead in attack on Sudan hospital: WHO

AFP Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

GENEVA: An attack on the main hospital in the western Sudanese town of Al-Fashir on Friday killed nine people and wounded 20, including patients and their families, the head of the World Health Organization said.

In a posting on X Saturday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that “continued attacks on health across Sudan are deplorable.”

“We urge for the protection of all patients and health professionals, and for all attacks on and around health facilities to stop,” he said.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been ravaged by a war between two generals, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Abdel Fattah al Burhan Mohamed Hamdan Daglo

