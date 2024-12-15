AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Dec 15, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-12-15

Sindh introduces new MV fitness certificates

Recorder Report Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

KARACHI: Department of Transport and Mass Transit, Government of Sindh, has introduced new Motor Vehicle Fitness Certificates along with the updated SOPs for the MVIS.

The new certificates will carry the modern security features like barcodes, and they will be effective from December 1, 2024. Orders have been issued by the Transport Department in this regard. The new measures, according to the senior minister of Sindh and provincial minister for information, transport, and mass transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, are designed to enhance vehicle fitness standards.

It aims at road safety improvement, reduction in environmental pollution, prevention of issuance of fake certificates, and increasing revenue for the government.

Memon said that detailed SOPs have been issued for Motor Vehicle Inspectors across Sindh. He said that these instructions must be strictly followed to ensure uniformity and accountability in the issuance of fitness certificates. He announced that the Transport Department will notify the cut-off date of new certificates, and any old fitness certificates issued will be null and void from that day onwards.

Besides, all the old records that are present in MVI wings across Sindh will be confiscated and a central database of fitness certificates will be maintained through an Android application.

Memon said assistance would be taken from the law enforcement agencies, such as traffic police, district SSPs, and highway and motorway police, to get the people on board the new system.

He added that regular snap checks would be conducted by designated officers and that any inspector issuing a fake certificate would be taken to task.

The campaign for creating public awareness would be initiated through print and electronic media, while meetings with transport associations would be organized for the proper implementation of the new measures.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that designated locations in Saeedabad, Malir, and Keamari are being established for the comprehensive inspection of vehicles. Similar facilities are also being set up in other districts. For effective management, Karachi will be divided into two zones, East and West. A focal person will oversee operations in Karachi and submit a monthly progress report to the department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

