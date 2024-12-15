Quaid-e-Azam Games kick off

ISLAMABAD: The Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games began with a dazzling opening ceremony at the Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Saturday.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Rana Sanaullah, who was the chief guest declared the Games open.

Secretary IPC Nadeem Irshad Kayani, Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Yasir Pirzada, representatives of sports federations and a large number of sport enthusiasts attended the ceremony.

The opening ceremony was a feast for the senses, with cultural performances showcasing the vibrant traditions of Pakistan’s provinces, including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Islamabad.

A synchronized parade of the athletes further set the tone of unity and sportsmanship for the games.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Sanaullah declared youth as Pakistan’s most valuable asset, vowing that they would never be held hostage by anarchists and rioters. He unveiled ambitious plans for revitalizing sports in Pakistan, including a world-class high-performance academy established at a cost of 2.6 billion rupees.

He said the athletes, who win medals at the Games would receive advanced training and world-class facilities under one roof. The academy, which features Pakistan’s first biomechanics lab, is part of the government’s broader plan to revive institutional sports, restore sports quotas for recruitment, and offer scholarships to talented athletes.