National Seed Policy to be presented before Cabinet soon

LAHORE: The National Seed Policy is nearing its final stage and will soon be presented to cabinet for approval. The policy aims to address the challenges faced by seed technology companies and is designed to modernize the seed production system in the country, ultimately boosting the yields of cotton and other crops.

“The private sector must play a crucial role in the development of Pakistan’s agricultural sector by providing high-quality seeds that have the potential to increase yields,” said Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, the Punjab Agriculture Secretary, during an informal meeting with agriculture reporters on Friday.

“The Punjab government is in discussions with both multinational and local companies to stabilize the declining cotton production rather than taking it to past glory,” he added.

Sahoo further emphasized that the national seed policy, along with efforts at both the federal and provincial levels, aims to bring a comprehensive system to Pakistan—spanning seed technology to cotton stewardship. He acknowledged that public sector research institutions have struggled to develop high-yielding varieties of crops, pointing out that the breakthroughs in maize and rice production were largely due to the introduction of hybrid seeds by the private sector.

“We cannot rely solely on public sector research institutions. The private sector has a vital role to play in developing high-yielding seeds for the country. The government does not view the private sector as a competitor, but rather as a partner. We are ready to support them financially and in any other way necessary to strengthen the agricultural sector,” Sahoo stated.

He also shared some of the Punjab government’s efforts to enhance the agricultural sector, noting that the province had successfully achieved its wheat sowing target of 16.5 million acres, despite numerous challenges. He commended the extension staff for their dedication, highlighting their success in meeting the target by the end of the wheat season on December 10.

Sahoo revealed that negotiations were ongoing with an international firm to establish a bio-refinery in the province, which would use crop waste, especially rice straw, to produce biofuels.

Addressing concerns about smog and its potential impact on crop yields, Sahoo acknowledged that the exact impact on yields had yet to be determined. However, he noted that the government had distributed 1,000 super seeders to rice farmers to prevent the practice of burning rice crop residue, which contributes to smog.

He added that next year, the number of super seeders would increase to 5,000. Rice is grown on 6.5 million acres in Punjab, with 3 million acres in the Lahore and Gujranwala divisions alone. He said that mechanical and environmental friendly harvesting is another goal set by the provincial government.

Dr Anjum Buttar, Project Director PESP, shared that the government was working on a national pulses project to promote the production of chickpeas (Channa) and mung beans (Mong) to meet growing domestic demand and reduce imports. In addition, the government is promoting off-season sowing of tomatoes and onions, with large areas along the Chenab River already dedicated to these crops.

Earlier, the Secretary of Agriculture also discussed various projects such as CM Punjab Kissan Card, Green Tractor Scheme, CM Programme for Solarisation of tube wells, internship programme for agri graduations etc in detail.

