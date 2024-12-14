AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-14

SPI-based inflation rises slightly

Tahir Amin Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended December 12, 2024, increased by 0.07 per cent due to an increase in the prices of chicken (3.80per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (2.27per cent), bananas (1.99per cent), potatoes (1.93per cent), mustard oil (1.07per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (0.98per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (0.52per cent) and LPG (0.28per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 3.71 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of ladies sandal (75.09 per cent), pulse gram (59.55per cent), moong (36.44per cent), potatoes (36.16per cent), powdered milk (25.74per cent), beef (23.82per cent), tomatoes (20.51per cent), garlic (15.97per cent), gas charges for q1 (15.52per cent), cooked daal (14.85per cent), shirting (14.54per cent) and firewood (12.05per cent), while major decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (35.88per cent), chillies powder (20.00per cent), diesel (10.77per cent), petrol (10.33per cent), masoor (10.26per cent), onions (8.92per cent), rice basmati broken (7.46per cent), electricity charges for q1 (6.96per cent), sugar (6.52per cent), bread (5.99per cent) and tea Lipton (5.09per cent).

inflation PBS Sensitive Price Index commodities SPI commodity prices SPI inflation

