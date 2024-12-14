LDA seals 87 properties

LAHORE: In an operation against commercial fee defaulters and illegal commercial buildings, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 87 properties in various housing schemes.

According to the LDA here on Friday, on the instruction of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the LDA teams carried out the operation in Gulberg, New Garden Town, Faisal Town, Sabzazar, Shadman, and Gujarpura and sealed 87 properties.

In Gujarpura alone, over a dozen wedding halls and marquee sites were sealed for unauthorized commercial use. Moreover, the teams sealed 25 properties in Gulberg, New Garden Town, and Faisal Town, 42 in Sabzazar and 20 properties in Shadman and Gujarpura. The sealed properties included wedding halls, marquees, private schools, offices, restaurants, salons, stores, bakeries, and shops.

The LDA said that several notices were issued to these properties before the operation began. The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner Asad-uz-Zaman.

