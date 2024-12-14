AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-14

Medical professionals: IAEA-sponsored regional training course concludes

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published December 14, 2024 Updated December 14, 2024 08:45am

ISLAMABAD: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)-sponsored regional training course for medical professionals concluded at Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH) NORI, here on Friday.

Dr Masood Iqbal, Member Science, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), while speaking as the chief guest of the ceremony, highlighted the role of the PAEC in the socioeconomic uplift of the country by its contribution in various sectors of national importance.

He said that Pakistan was among the pioneers to collaborate with the IAEA.

He said, "PAEC started its work using nuclear technology for peace and development by focussing on health sector and established the first cancer hospital in the 1960s and in 2024 Pakistan has 19 cancer hospitals, including NORI, are providing exemplary diagnosis and treatment facilities to cancer patients’ across the country." He said that other areas in which PAEC is contributing included provision of environment-friendly and affordable nuclear energy.

"PAEC is running six nuclear power plants in the country which are supplying over 3,500 MW electricity to the national grid. Similarly, our nuclear research institute named Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH) has been producing radio isotopes for years which are used in medical facilities across the country,” he added, besides mentioning four agricultural research institutes of PAEC.

Earlier, Dr Mohammad Faheem, director NORI thanked the participants especially the international participants from the Asia Pacific region like Bangladesh, Malaysia, Fiji, Philippines, Nepal, Sri Lanka etc for their valuable contribution to this learning activity as well as the dignitaries for attending the ceremony.

On this occasion, Dr Humera Mahmood, Head Oncology and Radiology Department, also shared with the audience that the RTC was so far the greatest success over the years as the participants showed great improvement.

She also appreciated the energetic and eager-to-learn participants for their active contribution during the training course. International participants of the RTC included delegates from twelve countries besides national participants from across Pakistan.

The AECH NORI has a strong affiliation with IAEA and the institute has played a pivotal role in different aspects of collaboration. AECH NORI has been declared as The IAEA Anchor Centre, under the Rays of Hope initiative of the agency. NORI is equipped with latest equipment and machinery for diagnosis and treatment of cancer like PET CT, cycloton and cyber knife etc.

The five-day educational activity included different clinical and practical aspects of radiotherapy. The technical experts from across the country delivered informative lectures and shared their experience and knowledge.

Dr Shazia Fatima, DG Nuclear Medicine and Oncology (NM&O) and Dr Amir Manzoor, DG International Affairs (IA) PAEC also attended the ceremony.

