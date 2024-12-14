AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-14

Pemra resolves 390 complaints in two years, Senate told

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Faced with public backlash for allegedly imposing undeclared curbs on the media, the federal government has now disclosed that action has been taken on 390 complaints against several television channels for allegedly violating the code of conduct of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) in the last two years.

“The Pemra has resolved 390 complaints in the last two years. They concern the content aired in violation of the Pemra code of conduct,” Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the Senate on Friday. “The TV channels have been fined and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against them. They include both; news and entertainment channels,” he added.

Tarar’s statement came in response to a related question posed by Hidayatullah Khan from Awami National Party (ANP) in the question hour.

The relevant documents shared by the Information Ministry in the Senate suggested that 13 complaints were against the TV channels for airing news “with regard to announcement of reserved judgement/ order in Toshakhana Two case.”

As many as 62 complaints were against those TV channels that aired content related to Supreme Court’s contempt proceedings against Faisal Vawda and Mustafa Kamal.

Up to 20 complaints were related to the TV channels that were found reporting on “such subjudice matter which tends to prejudice the determination by a court, tribunal, etc.”

The Pemra took action on 27 complaints against the channels on the pretext that “during coverage of a public gathering in Sargodha aired unsavoury words against the superior judiciary which were uttered by a speaker which went live on your respective TV channel without incorporating tools to edit such unwarranted words.”

Other violations mainly included the coverage related to terrorist attacks, coverage related to general elections, airing of TV advertisements, and airing other content “in wilful defiance to the directives issued by the Authority.”

The Information Ministry’s written reply shared in the Senate read that Pemra laws did not authorise the Authority to pre-censor content prior to its telecast. “All the licensees are obliged to adopt self-regulatory model ensuring editorial oversight in compliance of Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015 and terms and conditions of licence committed by any licensee, Pemra initiates legal actions which inter-alia includes issuance of warnings, censure and in case of severe violations, programmes are suspended/ prohibited under Section 27, fines are imposed up to 10 million under Section 29A. Furthermore, on repeated violations, licenses are suspended or revoked under Section 30 of Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2023,” read the reply.

Later, the Senate passed two government bills; the National Forensics Agency Bill 2024, and Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill 2024. According to the statement of objects and reasons of the National Forensics Agency Bill 2024, the Interior Ministry intends to transform National Forensics Agency Project into the National Forensics Agency. The National Forensics Agency aims to enhance forensic capabilities across Pakistan, according to the statement.

Key initiatives include upgrading existing conventional forensic labs and establishing digital forensic lab that will provide services to all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and government/private forensics labs, it reads.

“The National Forensics Agency will integrate digital and cyber forensics to combat crimes involving electronic devices, deep fakes, and other electronic offences,” reads the statement of objects and reasons.

The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill 2024 seeks to shift administrative control of the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA) from the Ministry of Human Rights to the Ministry of Law and Justice, to ensure that the “institutional linkages of the Ministry of Law and Justice with other law officers and commissions of the Federation that are under the administrative control of Law and Justice Division, and with bar councils and associations, will enable LAJA to fulfil its mandate more effectively.”

The Senate was adjourned till Monday.

Faisal Vawda SENATE PEMRA Mustafa Kamal Azam Nazeer Tarar

