Pakistan Print 2024-12-14

Sindh extending support to Rescue 1122, Fire Dept: minister

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: “Sindh government has been extending the best possible support to Rescue 1122 and KMC’s Fire Department to protect lives and properties whenever fire emergencies threaten Karachi’s high-rises and industries.”

Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning & Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated this while speaking at the 14th Fire Safety & Security Convention 2024 organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH).

The minister said that the provincial government has been meeting the needs of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the Rescue 1122 service.

This effort ensures that both agencies have access to the latest firefighting and rescue equipment and machinery, helping to minimize losses during fire emergencies, he added.

He said the provincial government was fully cognizant of its obligations in this regard but it was equally important that concerned businessmen and industrialists should also show responsibility to pre-empt fire emergencies.

He said the industries and multi-storied commercial buildings in Karachi should have adequate safety arrangements against fire incidents. These safety measures should have been taken given the recurring fire emergencies in Karachi causing massive loss of lives and precious properties, he said.

The Planning and Development Minister proposed the formation of a task force to implement fire safety laws by industries and businesses in Karachi.

He said the proposed task force should comprise representatives of the government, relevant civic agencies, industrialists and businessmen to discuss and finalize the strategy to ensure compliance with the fire safety laws by the private sector.

Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President SITE Association of Industry, suggested that the curriculum for school education and vocational training in Pakistan should include fire safety as a compulsory subject to ensure that the younger generation is trained to deal with fire emergencies.

He said the government should incentivize small businesses and industries to adopt the fire safety protocol to protect their workforce and assets.

Alvi suggested that the relevant government agencies and representatives of the businesses and industries should enhance their coordination to prevent fire emergencies in urban areas.

