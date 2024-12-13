AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
AIRLINK 189.43 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.77%)
BOP 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.17%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
DCL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 108.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.05%)
FFBL 89.91 Increased By ▲ 7.89 (9.62%)
FFL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
HUBC 123.23 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.85%)
KEL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.09%)
MLCF 49.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 74.82 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.57%)
OGDC 213.41 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.18%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 199.93 Increased By ▲ 14.52 (7.83%)
PRL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.8%)
PTC 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
SEARL 118.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.36%)
TELE 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.96%)
TOMCL 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.61%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
UNITY 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.42%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-13

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Tahir Amin Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has rated the implementation of “National Transmission Modernization Project” of $425 million as moderately satisfactory, observing that an extension of the project will be necessary to facilitate the completion of the Islamabad West Substation (IWS) contract—critical for the evacuation of the bank financed Dasu hydropower plant.

The bank has so far disbursed $160.37 million i.e. 37.73 percent while $264.63 remain undisbursed. The original closing date of the project was 31 January 2024, which is revised to 30 April 2025.

Official documents revealed that the project, which was approved by the World Bank Board of Executive Directors in December 2017, is approaching the end of its seventh year of implementation. Currently, the project closes on April 30, 2025.

Extension sought in $425m World Bank-financed NTM-I project

However, one of the key project activities, the IWS contract, is scheduled for completion in first quarter of 2027. Hence, an extension of the project will be necessary to facilitate the completion of the IWS contract, which is critical for the evacuation of the bank financed Dasu hydropower plant.

The remaining project activities are scheduled for completion between April and July 2025. Shutdowns for network upgrades and reinforcement activities will be issued during the winter months between November 2024 and February 2025.

The development objective of the first National Transmission Modernization Project for Pakistan was to increase the capacity and reliability of selected segments of the national transmission system and modernise key business processes of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company.

The project consists of three components. First component, expansion and up gradation of the transmission network component consists of (a) expanding, augmenting, and upgrading selected existing 500kV and 220kV power substations and associated lines; and (b) constructing new 765kV, 500kV, and 220kV substations and transmission lines.

The component has two groups of sub projects. Group 1 sub projects are those that the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) has designated as having the highest priority; feasibility studies and required safeguards documentation have been completed for them. Group 2 sub projects are potential subprojects that the NTDC’s Power Sector Development Plan (PSDP) for 2016–2021 has identified.

Second component, deployment of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system will finance the first stage of an ERP programme for the NTDC.

The component includes modernisation of the ICT infrastructure and the development and deployment of an ERP system aimed at strengthening the company’s management capabilities using an integrated ICT system.

The component includes the procurement of civil infrastructure such as data centers, provision of local area network outlets, software licenses, hardware for office automation, consulting services for implementation support and change management, and ICT capacity building and strategic sourcing to ensure the sustainability of the ERP system.

Third component, project management, technical assistance, and capacity building will finance, (a) project management and implementation support services; (b) strengthening of NTDC’s planning, operations, and maintenance capability to accommodate new thermal and renewable energy generation; (c) modernisation of NTDC’s key business processes; (d) preparation of new investments; and (e) other priority TA and capacity building to be agreed between the NTDC and the World Bank.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Bank energy sector power sector NTDC Dasu hydropower project Dasu World Bank projects NTMP national transmission modernisation project Islamabad West Substation

Comments

200 characters

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs27/unit negative adjustment

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

Significant breakthrough: US FAA likely to resume flight operations

Disputes related to cotton cess: PCCC concerned over prolonged delays

Read more stories