Gold prices soar

KARACHI: Gold prices shot up on Thursday after the global bullion value crossed $2, 700 per ounce, traders said. Open market offered the precious metal at Rs285, 800 per tola citing the international bullion prices at $2, 726 per ounce.

However, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association quoted gold prices for Rs282, 800 per tola and Rs242, 455 per 10 grams, up by Rs2, 300 and Rs1, 971, respectively.

The association tagged the world market rates at $2, 716 per ounce, up by $23 with silver trading for just over $32 per ounce.

Local silver prices held steady at Rs3, 450 per tola and Rs2, 958 per 10 grams, according to the association.

