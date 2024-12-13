61st ANNIVERSARY OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE: Investment and Trade treaties for investments & market access
TEXT: Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA): Duty free and quota free for 16,000 products into the US Market
Kenya-U.S. Strategic Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (STIP) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the European Union:
27 member EU market with a population of 449 million and a combined GDP of 15.8 trillion Euros
Kenya-United Kingdom Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Kenya-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements 22 International Investment Agreements (IIAs) signed: Netherlands, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, China, Switzerland, Libya, France, Finland, Islamic Republic of Iran, Burundi, Slovakia, Mauritius, Kuwait, Turkey, Qatar, Korea, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Singapore, South Africa and OPEC Fund for International Development. 13 IIAs still in force; 7 not signed into force and 4 terminated
Stable Economy
Kenya has political & macroeconomic stability Robust financial system Global leader in financial inclusion.
Logistics & Innovation hub of the region
Access to regional transport corridors. 4 international airports: JKIA being the busiest in East Africa 2 Sea Ports and 2 Inland Container Depots (ICDs). Home to green data centers. 3rd most established start-up ecosystems in Africa. Nairobi: leading tech innovation hub in sub-Saharan Africa.
Skilled & Dynamic Workforce
Kenya has a youthful population with 70% under the age of 35 years and an impressive 82% literacy rate.
Your Investment is safe with us
Constitutional protection of Property 100% repatriation of profits or interests Dispute Resolution Mechanisms International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency Nairobi Centre for International Arbitration
Renowned Vibrant Democracy
Kenya plays a significant role in regional and international geopolitics and hosts Africa's UN headquarters.
Incentivized Economic Zones & Industrial Parks
More than 100 Export Processing Zones (EPZs) More than 35 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) across all counties.
Kenya is leading Africa’s green transition
93% of energy is from renewable sources
2nd Market in Sub-Saharan Africa to list a private sector green bond Kenya has prioritized low - carbon resilient investments to reduce its already low greenhouse gas emissions a further 32% by 2030
$40Mn Green Investment Fund by Government
National Investment Pillars
Competitive Investment Climate and Business Environment for Domestic and Foreign Direct Investments
Promotion and facilitation of existing investment opportunities (Kenya Investment Authority)
Incentivized Zones (Special Economic Zones & Export Processing Zones)
De-risking Domestic and Foreign Direct Investments (Kenya Development Corporation)
Competitive Investment Climate and Business Environment
Investment Climate
Economic Environment
Inflation Interest rates Economic growth & exchange rates
Environmental (Ecological) Factors
Sustainability concerns Environmental regulations & impact
Socio-Cultural Environment
Social trends Demographics Consumer behavior and Cultural factors
Competitive Environment
No. & strength of competitors Market trends Industry trends
Political and Legal Environment
Government policies Regulations & Legal issues
Global Environment
International Trade Policies Global market trends & Cross-border economic relationships Cultural factors
Business Environment
Business Entry
Business Location
Utility Services
Labour
Financial Services
International Trade
Taxation
Dispute Resolution
Market Competition
Business Insolvency
Invest in the Export Processing Zones (EPZ)
Imported Goods
• Perpetual exemption from Import duty & VAT on raw materials & machinery
Stamp Duty
• Perpetual Exemption
Corporate Tax Preferential Rates
• Ten-year tax holiday
• Next 10 years: 25%
• Subsequent years: 30%
Local Government Fee Exempt
• Advertisement fees
• Business Service permit fees
Investment Deduction Allowance
• 100% allowance on capital expenditure on building and machinery
Withholding Tax
• 10-year withholding tax holiday
Preferential electricity tariff:
5¢ US/ kWh – Naivasha SEZ 10¢ US kWh – Other SEZs
Incentives in the Special Economic Zones (SEZ)
Withholding Tax
• Dividends - Exempt
• Royalties – Exempt for first 10 years
• Gains on transfer of property - Exempt
• Other payments (commissions & rent) – 10%
Green Channel Port Clearance
• Clearance of select goods done without routine examination
Imported Goods Fully Exempt
• Value Added Tax
• Excise Duty
• Import Duty
• Import Declaration
Investment Deduction Allowance
• 100% allowance on capital expenditure on building and machinery
Local Supplies Zero Rated
• Value Added Tax
Local Government Fee Exempt
• Advertisement fees
• Business Service permit fees
Corporate Tax Preferential Rates
• First 10 years: 10%
• Next 10 years: 15%
• Subsequent years: 30%
Stamp Duty
• Perpetual Exemption
A DIFFERENT SAFARI EXPERIENCE
RETREAT
by Vittoria in the Masai Mara Deep in the Masai Mara ecosystem sits Olarro Conservancy and Lodge. Olarro is like a bubble where time seems to stand still so you can do what you want, when you want. Enjoy private safaris, quad biking and exquisite bush dining to picnics, sundowners, cultural excursions to a Maasai village, unwinding at the Olarro spa and other special treats. Karibu, enjoy the wonder.
KAYAKING AT THE MUGIE DAM
by Ekorian Camp in Laikipia Ekorian Muige Camp is a quaint family friendly camp that offers a variety of activities such as game drives, guided walks, bush meals, camel walks, and picturesque sundowners to keep patrons occupied. One of these features stands out from the rest – kayaking on the Muige Dam, an experience like no other. Its toe-dipping bliss as you glide through the waters, watching kingfishers dive for their feed. Kayaking takes game viewing and bird watching to another level. The absolute thrill of watching animals come for a drink on hot sunny days, being at the same level as the elephants playing in the water is nothing short of magical
MOUNT KENYA:
MORNING FLY FISHING FUN
by Tropic Air in central Kenya Mount Kenya, located deep in the heart of Kenya, is a dormant volcano. With its rugged peaks, glacial valleys and forested slopes, Kenya’s highest mountain is also it most iconic and celebrated natural feature. Lake Michaelson, Lake Ellis, Lake Alice and Fox Tarn are just some of the spots that you can enjoy while here. Almost inaccessible and well off the beaten track, they offer an exciting morning of fly fishing like nowhere else
SUGUTA VALLEY; A DAY TRIP BY HELICOPTER
Within the Great Rift Valley lies the dramatic and diverse landscapes of the Gregory Rift which runs beyond the limits of the Laikipia region. With the freedom of touch down along the way you will fly over crocodile pools, vast salt pans, lava flows, through eroded valleys and eventually over the flamingo-fringed shores of Lake Logipi. Then with a brief landing on the incredible Suguta sand dunes you will continue to the northern most point of this scenic flight, Lake Turkana – sometimes called the jade sea with its turquoise fresh waters. Our journey brings us back via the Ndoto and Matthews mountains, dominant ranges that rise from the arid plains with misty forests and ancient cycads on its summit. The final leg will have you flying over the wildlife savannah plains of Samburu.
BIG CAT SAFARIS
by Gamewatchers, Nairobi, central and southern Kenya Experience a special journey in some of the best areas in the world to see the majestic big cats. Take in four very diverse habitats and immerse yourself in an authentic wildlife and cultural safari among pioneering and globally recognised conservancies that are engaging communities in a meaningful way. Guests stay at gold eco-rated facilities and in two of only 49 that make up the green list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) of protected and conserved areas in the world – the global standard of best practice for area-based conservation. Your stay directly helps protect habitat for the big cats while supporting the neighbouring communities. In the conservancies, every tent you stay in is protecting 700 acres of wildlife habitat while limiting the impact to the environment from vehicles to about on vehicle to 1,400 acres. By the end of the eight day experience you will be planning to return – only this time as a stranger no more, but as a friend.
Magical Kenya
FAST FACTS
OFFICIAL NAME: Republic of Kenya
FORM OF GOVERNMENT: Republic
CAPITAL: Nairobi
POPULATION: 48,397,527
OFFICIAL LANGUAGES: Swahili, English
MONEY: Kenyan shilling
AREA: 224,081 square miles (580,367 square kilometers)
MAJOR MOUNTAIN RANGES: Aberdare Range, Mau Escarpment
MAJOR RIVERS: Athi/Galana, Tana
