PCB opens registration of international players for PSL 10

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday initiated foreign players’ registration for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of the registration process for foreign players as well as the trade window,” PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer stated.

“The PSL is a home-grown brand which we are all proud of. Since its inception in 2016, together with our franchise owners, commercial partners and stakeholders, we have embarked on a long and successful journey.”

The PSL player draft is scheduled for January 11 and the announcement for category renewals will be made on December 17.

The event will take place between April 8 and May 19, 2025.

Since the tournament’s inception, Islamabad United have won the title thrice, which includes the opening (2016), third (2018) and last edition (2024) of the league.

Lahore Qalandars won twice in 2022 and 2023, and Peshawar Zalmi were champions of the 2017 edition.

Quetta Gladiators won the 2019 edition while Karachi Kings clinched their maiden title in 2020. Multan Sultans emerged as the winners in 2021.

“The quality and competitiveness of cricket played is second to none and we will strive to meet the expectations of our loyal fans,” Naseer added.