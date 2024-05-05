PCB, franchises to make HBL-PSL-10 more exciting, competitive

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its six franchisees, in the buildup to their General Council meeting, met on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium, to reflect on the HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 and also to look ahead to the HBL Pakistan Super League 2025.

The PCB praised the franchisees for their support, interest, and passion that has continued to contribute to enhancing and strengthening the profile and reputation of the league as one of the most challenging, competitive, and exciting.

The franchise owners congratulated the PCB for the excellent delivery of the tournament held from 17th February to 18th March 2024.

The meeting noted that in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2024, four of the six sides played, at least, five matches each at their home venues. The average first innings team score was 167; there were 10 200+ scores; eight matches went down to the last ball, including the final. There was 45 per cent increase in media rights from the previous rights cycle while there were 113 per cent increase in live-streaming rights from the previous rights cycle.

Due to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 being held in the traditional event window, the event window for the 2025 event will be 7th April 2025 – 20th May 2025. Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi to host matches in Pakistan with each side playing, at least, five matches on home ground.

