BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 11, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 12 Dec, 2024 08:41am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Soldier martyred, seven terrorists killed in two North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • D-Chowk protest: PTI’s Gohar demands probe into alleged deaths

Read here for details.

  • Haris Rauf crowned ICC Men’s Player of the Month for November

Read here for details.

  • China plans $1bn medical city in Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, says Sindh govt

Read here for details.

  • Japan announces $3.1mn grant for polio eradication in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • ADB approves $200mn loan to modernise Pakistan’s power distribution network

Read here for details.

