Soldier martyred, seven terrorists killed in two North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

D-Chowk protest: PTI’s Gohar demands probe into alleged deaths

Haris Rauf crowned ICC Men’s Player of the Month for November

China plans $1bn medical city in Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, says Sindh govt

Japan announces $3.1mn grant for polio eradication in Pakistan

ADB approves $200mn loan to modernise Pakistan’s power distribution network

