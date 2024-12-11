AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Sports

Haris Rauf crowned ICC Men’s Player of the Month for November

BR Web Desk Published 11 Dec, 2024 05:00pm

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, who inspired a historic ODI series win in Australia, has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for November 2024.

Haris was on song during the Australia ODIs, snapping 10 wickets in the three-match ODI series, and steering his team to the first ODI series win Down Under in 22 years, an ICC press release said.

Rauf got 18 wickets in November and scooped the monthly award over India’s Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa’s Marco Jansen.

“The 31-year-old’s standout performance came in the second ODI against Australia. As Pakistan trailed 1-0 in the three-match series, Rauf produced a fiery pace-bowling display in Adelaide, claiming figures of 5/29.

Rauf’s spell, marking his second five-wicket haul for Pakistan, saw the hosts bundled out for a mere 163, as Pakistan bounced back into the series with an emphatic nine-wicket triumph,” the ICC said.

In the decisive third ODI, the right-arm quick fashioned another couple of wickets and was named Player of the Series as Pakistan emerged winners by a 2-1 margin.

In the three T20Is that followed, Rauf seized five more dismissals, including a four-wicket haul in Sydney, his fourth in T20Is.

Later in the month, as Pakistan toured Zimbabwe, Rauf clinched three more wickets from as many ODIs as the visitors came from behind to clinch a 2-1 series win.

