Nepra notifies Paisa 20 per unit positive adjustment

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed positive adjustment of Paisa 20 per unit for Discos and KE’s to recover an amount of Rs 1.187 billion from consumers for the first quarter of FY 2024-25 under the QTA mechanism. The Regulator held a public hearing on November 20, 2024, which was attended by the representatives of public.

According to the notification, the Authority has decided to allow positive quarterly adjustments of Rs.1,187 million pertaining to the 1st quarter of the FY 2024-25, in a period of 01 month i.e. December 2024, at a uniform rate of Rs.0.1957/kWh, to be applicable to all consumer categories, except lifeline consumers and prepaid consumers.

NEPRA has further stated that in view of relevant provisions of NEPRA Act, NE Policy and Policy Guidelines issued by the Federal Government, the Authority has decided to allow the application of quarterly adjustments on the consumers of K.-Electric as well, with the same applicability period.

Accordingly, in the first quarter adjustment of Rs.0.1957/kWh shall also be charged from the consumers of K-Electric except life line and prepaid consumers, to be recovered in a period of 01 month i.e. December 2024.

