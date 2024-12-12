AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-12

T-Bills yield decline 100bps

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:01am

KARACHI: Cut-off Yield of short-term government securities continued to decline and reached 2022 levels on Wednesday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted an auction for the sale of Government of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) and received bids amounting to Rs1.9 trillion as against target of Rs1.2 trillion and maturity of Rs2.034 trillion.

Overall, bids worth Rs1.256 trillion were accepted including Rs163 billions of non-competitive and yields declined by 5-100 basis points (bps).

The cut-off yield of 3-month T-Bills decreased by 100bps to 11.9999 percent, the lowest since Mar 2022. The 6-month cut-off yield fell by 89bps to 11.9999 percent, the lowest since Feb 2022 and the 12M cut-off yield dropped by 5bps to 12.2999 percent, the lowest since Feb 2022.

In a notable divergence, cut-off yields in the latest auction showed varied movement compared to secondary market rates.

According to AHL Research, the 3-month yield dropped by 16 basis points, reflecting a decline in borrowing costs for short-term debt.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP treasury bills Pakistan Market Treasury Bills T-bills MTBs T Bills yield

Comments

200 characters

T-Bills yield decline 100bps

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories