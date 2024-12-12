TDF Magnifi Science Thar Expo held: Thar’s students can compete globally with right training: minister

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the children of Thar possess extraordinary talent and with the right training and support they can compete with international students.

He was speaking at the two-day “TDF Magnifi Science Thar Exhibition” which was organized by Thar Foundation in collaboration with The Dawood Foundation (TDF) at the TF-Dr Ashok Bakhtani Engro School Campus in Mithi, Tharparkar.

“I am thoroughly impressed by the innovative scientific projects at this remarkable exhibition. The children of Thar possess extraordinary talent, and with the right training and support, they can compete with international students,” said Sardar Ali.

He added that the Sindh government has intensified its efforts to promote STEM education across the province, thus as part of this initiative a series of science festivals under the banner “Science in Sindh” is being organized to inspire and engage students in scientific learning and innovation.

The Magnifi Science exhibition featured over 30 innovative science projects presented by local students from government and private schools, along with exciting exhibits by renowned institutions like Aga Khan University, Pakistan Science Club, WonderTech, Essential Elements, and Sabza Hydroponics.

The educational event focused on captivating themes including “Brainstorming,” “Animal Superpowers”, “The Mind’s Eye,” and “Physics in Action.”

Amir Iqbal, CEO of SECMC & Thar Foundation, stated: “We believe that such collaborative initiatives are vital in equipping our younger generation with the skills needed to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s development.”

