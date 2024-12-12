AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-12

TDF Magnifi Science Thar Expo held: Thar’s students can compete globally with right training: minister

Press Release Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:01am

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Education and Literacy Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the children of Thar possess extraordinary talent and with the right training and support they can compete with international students.

He was speaking at the two-day “TDF Magnifi Science Thar Exhibition” which was organized by Thar Foundation in collaboration with The Dawood Foundation (TDF) at the TF-Dr Ashok Bakhtani Engro School Campus in Mithi, Tharparkar.

“I am thoroughly impressed by the innovative scientific projects at this remarkable exhibition. The children of Thar possess extraordinary talent, and with the right training and support, they can compete with international students,” said Sardar Ali.

He added that the Sindh government has intensified its efforts to promote STEM education across the province, thus as part of this initiative a series of science festivals under the banner “Science in Sindh” is being organized to inspire and engage students in scientific learning and innovation.

The Magnifi Science exhibition featured over 30 innovative science projects presented by local students from government and private schools, along with exciting exhibits by renowned institutions like Aga Khan University, Pakistan Science Club, WonderTech, Essential Elements, and Sabza Hydroponics.

The educational event focused on captivating themes including “Brainstorming,” “Animal Superpowers”, “The Mind’s Eye,” and “Physics in Action.”

Amir Iqbal, CEO of SECMC & Thar Foundation, stated: “We believe that such collaborative initiatives are vital in equipping our younger generation with the skills needed to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s development.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Tharparkar Thar Syed Sardar Ali Shah Sindh Education Minister The Dawood Foundation international students TDF Magnifi Science Thar Expo Thar students

Comments

200 characters

TDF Magnifi Science Thar Expo held: Thar’s students can compete globally with right training: minister

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories