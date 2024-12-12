PITB, PPRA organise e-procurement training session

LAHORE: In collaboration with the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organized a two-day e-procurement training session for representatives of the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC).

The session, held at the Training Institute in Lahore, was attended by PVTC faculty and staff, said PITB on Wednesday. The PITB e-Procurement team conducted hands-on training to familiarize participants with the e-procurement system. The interactive sessions addressed attendees' queries and equipped them with the skills to use the platform effectively.

According to the PITB, the e-procurement system employs cutting-edge techniques to ensure secure, efficient, and transparent government procurement. It allows vendors from across the region to submit bids online, streamlining the process and enhancing accessibility for all stakeholders.

Commenting on this, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted the importance of technology in modernizing public sector operations. “The e-Procurement system enables secure and convenient online bidding, fostering an inclusive procurement ecosystem that benefits both the government and the private sector. This training is a step towards empowering institutions like PVTC to adopt innovative solutions for enhanced operational effectiveness,” he added.

