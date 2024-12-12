Gold prices soar

KARACHI: Gold prices galloped on Wednesday, reflecting a sharp rise in global rates, traders said. Midweek trade saw a big gain in the gold prices by Rs3, 100 and Rs2, 658, reaching Rs280, 500 per tola and Rs240, 484 per 10 grams, respectively.

International gold bullion prices rose to $2, 693 per ounce, soaring by $31 while silver was trading at $32 per ounce.

Local silver prices grew by Rs50 and Rs43, now selling at Rs3, 450 per tola and Rs2, 958 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

