Pakistan Print 2024-12-12

Drought warning for several parts of southern region issued

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2024 07:32am

KARACHI: The Met Office on Wednesday issued a drought warning for several parts of the country’s southern region, signalling the escalating water scarcity there.

The warning comes in the wake of significantly below-average rainfall over the past three months from September to November 2024 and extended dry periods.

Mild meteorological drought conditions have been observed over rain-fed areas of the country and Sindh province.

The most affected areas include: Mohenjodaro, Larkana, Rohri, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Sanghar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Chorr, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Thatta.

In Balochistan province, mild to moderate drought-like conditions struck Nokundi, Dalbandin, Turbat, Jiwani, Kharan, and Panjgur.

Potohar region, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan/Khanpur, and adjacent regions of Punjab province has also seen mild drought conditions.

According to the climatology and seasonal forecast of the PMD, below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures are expected in the coming months.

This situation may worsen drought conditions in affected areas of Sindh and Punjab, significantly impacting agriculture and livestock.

