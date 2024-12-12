PM offers condolences over death of Speaker Sadiq’s sister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences with Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the death of his sister.

The Prime Minister, Wednesday, visited Ayaz Sadiq’s office in the Parliament to offer condolences on the death of his sister.

The Prime Minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Speaker Sadiq’s sister.

The Prime Minister offered Fatiha. He prayed to Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased and to give patience to the Speaker National Assembly and his family to bear this irreparable loss. The Speaker thanked Prime Minister Sharif for condoling the death of his sister.

