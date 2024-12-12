AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-12

Punjab govt says committed to providing basic amenities: minister

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:01am

LAHORE: Punjab Provincial Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that the Punjab government was fully committed to improving water supply, sewerage and park facilities in cities.

He was addressing a seminar held under the aegis of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) on Wednesday. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian and delegations from other provinces also participated.

He claimed that during the incumbent government, public improvement schemes have got a new lease of life and expressed satisfaction over the execution of various municipal schemes in Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi with the support of the Asian Development Bank. He averred that the Developing Resilient Environment and Advancing Municipal Services (Dreams-I) project would raise the standard of living in these cities; the Dream 2 project would also start soon.

He disclosed that Rs3,203 million was being spent on water supply schemes under the PICIIP schemes while trunk main sewer lines were being upgraded at the cost of Rs4,043 million and wastewater plants were being installed at the estimated cost of Rs4,259 million. “The world has moved on from bureaucratic snafus to AI-based IT systems to ensure holistic changes. If cities were not digitized, we would be left far behind in the rapidly changing world,” he warned.

The Minister observed that the archaic system of approving the schemes does not yield the desired results; they have to plug the loopholes and focus on public betterment. He further said that this government envisions giving Punjab a cleanliness system that would last for decades; thus, it has launched a composite solid waste system entitled the ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme. “Under this initiative, cleaning services have become operational in cities and villages,” he added.

He asserted that a well-planned growth will improve quality of life and for this, PICIIP was playing a good role. “We are also grateful to the Asian Development Bank for their support for the welfare of the people of Punjab,” he added.

On this occasion, PICIIP Managing Director Hamza Salik briefed the participants about the projects. At the same time, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Punjab Local Government Academy Lala Musa and five institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab govt PICIIP Zeeshan Rafiq Shakeel Ahmed Mian

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt says committed to providing basic amenities: minister

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories