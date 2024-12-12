Punjab CM urges Shanghai-based cos to invest in her province

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has invited Shanghai-based companies to invest in Punjab’s Special Economic Zone.

“Shanghai’s emergence as a global financial and trade hub is commendable,” Maryam said, adding, “We want to collaborate with Shanghai-based companies in various sectors including automobiles, IT, semiconductor and robotics.”

According to a message received here, the Punjab CM reached Shanghai on her 3rd day visit to China and met Deputy Secretary of the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Party of China, Zhao Zhongming, who warmly welcomed her on arrival. He expressed his determination to further strengthen economic relations between Punjab and Shanghai. He also emphasized on the need to further promote cooperation in trade, investment, science, technology and industry.

CM Maryam Nawaz said, “IT industry in Pakistan is thriving due to capacity building of the experts with the help of Chinese companies. Pakistan’s IT sector has a potential to develop as per the vision of President Xi Jinping. Punjab Government is fully prepared to promote IT sector with the help of Shanghai authorities.”

The Chief Minister said, “Pakistan and China came closer during the visit of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to China. Affinity with the Chinese people is in my blood. Game-changing projects like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were launched only during the visit of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to China.”

She said, “After many years of political and economic instability, Pakistan’s economic indicators are moving towards growth. Chinese companies will be given preferential facilities for investment in Punjab.”

Zhou Zhongming said in the meeting, “Trade, investment, infrastructure and people-to-people contacts will further enhance bilateral friendly ties.”

The Chief Minister along with her delegation reached China Museum of Communist Party of China in Shanghai, where she was warmly welcomed by the CPC Museum authorities. She was given a detailed briefing on the historical journey of the evolution of the Communist Party of China, and was shown the visual history of the revolution.

The CM was apprised of the struggle of Chairman Mao Zedong during the Chinese revolution, the war with the British Army, the Russian Revolution and the journey of the establishment of the Communist Party of China. All historical events from the establishment of the Communist Party to the assumption of power of the current President Xi Jinping were highlighted in the briefing. She appreciated the digital history at the CPC Museum, and recorded her impressions in a book placed at the CPC Museum. She said, “Visual observation of China’s history is an extraordinary and memorable experience. China has performed an extraordinary miracle in the world history. The 130-year history of the Communist Party of China is displayed in the CPC Museum.”

The Chief Minister said, “The evolution of the Communist Party has changed not only China but the entire world. Not only Pakistan but the entire world is benefiting from the rise of China. Chinese people have made exemplary efforts for development and prosperity.”

Maryam expressed her desire to move forward together with China on the journey of development. She took pictures in front of the mural at the CPC Museum, and expressed interest in the statues of Chinese leadership. She also observed various objects used in the ancient times in China, and expressed surprise and joy at seeing the statue meeting of the Chinese leadership.

She also visited the site of the first National Congress of the CPC. She said, “The CPC Museum effectively showcases historical facts about the history of China and Shanghai, and the events of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024