Low voter turnout

EDITORIAL: It is reasonable to assume that more and more people in this country are keen to exercise their right to vote. However, the recently released analysis report of the Free and Fair Elections Network (Fafen) seems to suggest otherwise.

Based on data published by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the report notes that voter turnout decreased from 53.62 percent in 2013 to 51.99 percent in 2018, and dipped further to 43.8 percent in the general elections held earlier this year.

The one positive development has been a decline in gender gap in votes polled, from 11.19 million (20.4 percent) in 2018 to 10.11 million (16.5 percent) in 2024. The number of the votes cast, nonetheless, was significantly higher than before. This incongruity, more votes and lower turnout, is explainable by the fact that 42.3 million new voters have been added to the electoral rolls since 2013. Many, however, preferred to stay away from the polls.

That though is not due to the people’s lack of enthusiasm to have their say but distrust in the system, clearly discernible in the voting trends. Here is some of the evidence: In the 2002 elections held by Gen Pervez Musharraf’s military regime only 30 million votes were cast.

In the 2008 elections that promised to pave the way for civilian rule, the voting number rose to 35.64 million, by 18 percent; in 2013, it grew to 46.91 million, by 17 percent; in 2018 to 54.73 million, by 12 percent; and in 2024 to 61.28 million, by 12 percent. This last percentage is rather insignificant considering that as many as 22.6 million new voters were added this year to the electoral rolls.

The reasons are all too obvious. The voter turnout in Balochistan and tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was low because of the prevailing security and political situation. But Punjab, the home base of PML-N, also registered a marked decline in voter turnout compared to 2018. The whispering campaign preceding the polling day encouraged by the party itself that it had full backing of the powers that be was supposed to boost its winning credentials, but had the opposite effect.

On the other hand, even though the PTI faced a general atmosphere of fear and intimidation, its supporters came out in force to cast their ballots, thereby demonstrating intensity of interest to participate in the electoral exercise, making PTI emerge as the single largest party in the National Assembly despite massive manipulation of results.

What accounts for the low turnout therefore is not voter indifference but the games certain quarters and their willing political partners play to manage electoral outcomes. The democratic process will gain legitimacy and strength only if and when the ECP can perform its basic constitutional duty of holding elections in a free and fair manner. As the latest results show, the people do want to use their right to choose who should govern in their name, but for blatant violation of set rules and principles.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024