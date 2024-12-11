AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
US stocks rise after inflation report

AFP Published 11 Dec, 2024 08:35pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed Wednesday with inflation data in line with expectations ahead of a central bank policy meeting next week.

Around 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 percent to 44,300.88, while the broad-based S&P 500 Index added 0.6 percent to 6,070.17.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index surged 1.0 percent to 19,883.65.

“Markets today were not disappointed by today’s inflation numbers. So, that was encouraging,” said Sam Stovall of CFRA.

Wall Street holds steady in anticipation of inflation data

He noted that investors may have been worried about a worse inflation reading.

A figure that was broadly in line with expectations could pave the way for a further Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.

On Wednesday, Labor Department data showed that the consumer price index rose to 2.7 percent last month from a year ago.

Among individual companies, Nvidia shares jumped 2.0 percent in early trading while Tesla shares rose 0.8 percent.

