AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
AIRLINK 184.00 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (3.33%)
BOP 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.31%)
DCL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.97%)
FCCL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.95%)
FFBL 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.44%)
FFL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.06%)
HUBC 119.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
HUMNL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.57%)
KOSM 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
MLCF 49.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.12%)
NBP 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.92%)
OGDC 200.50 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (3.48%)
PAEL 33.52 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (4.26%)
PIBTL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
PPL 179.89 Increased By ▲ 5.82 (3.34%)
PRL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.45%)
PTC 27.16 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.48%)
SEARL 125.75 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.63%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TOMCL 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TREET 19.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.46%)
TRG 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
UNITY 38.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,735 Increased By 211.9 (1.84%)
BR30 36,304 Increased By 753.8 (2.12%)
KSE100 110,799 Increased By 1902.7 (1.75%)
KSE30 34,402 Increased By 593.6 (1.76%)
Dec 11, 2024
Australian shares follow Wall Street lower ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 12:15pm

Australian shares ended lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, ahead of crucial U.S. inflation figures that may influence the Federal Reserve’s next rate decision, while local jobs data was also in focus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.5% lower at 8,353.6 points, its lowest close since Nov. 26. The benchmark declined for a second consecutive session.

“Today’s decline followed a cautious trading session on Wall Street overnight, where investors moved to the sidelines ahead of critical U.S. inflation report,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG.

U.S. inflation data is expected later in the day and is one of the last major economic reports before the Fed’s monetary policy meeting next week.

Investors’ attention is also on Australian jobs data, scheduled for Thursday, which will provide more clarity on when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to cut interest rates. The RBA is scheduled to meet next in mid-February.

The RBA kept rates unchanged at 4.35% on Tuesday, but softened its hawkish stance.

Australian shares slip as financials, tech counter miners’ gains; RBA decision in focus

A weaker-than-expected employment report will strengthen the case for a first RBA rate cut in February, Sycamore said.

“Market sentiment today is already leaning towards this possibility, with current pricing indicating a 63% probability of a February rate cut, up from 54% on Tuesday.”

Financials ended 0.6% lower and was the top drag on the benchmark index, with the “Big Four” banks ending lower between 0.1% and 1.3%.

Energy stocks were down 1% at close. Woodside Energy and Santos ended the session 0.8% and 1.4% lower.

Miners shed 0.4% the back of retreating iron-ore prices. While Rio Tinto and Fortescue lost 1.2% and 1.7%, respectively, BHP Group ended 0.4% higher.

Technology stocks closed 1.4% lower, tracking their Wall Street peers.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished the session 0.3% higher at 12,761.19 points, after ending lower in the last three sessions.

Australian shares follow Wall Street lower ahead of US inflation data

