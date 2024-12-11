Japan rubber futures range-bound as traders weigh weak demand, China stimulus hopes

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures traded within a narrow range on Wednesday, as investors weighed soft demand prospects against support from potential policy stimulus from top consumer China.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for May delivery was up 1.3 yen, or 0.35%, at 369.0 yen ($2.43) per kg, as of 0150 GMT.

The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) dipped 50 yuan, or 0.27%, to 18,650 yuan ($2,574.79) per metric ton.

Downstream tyre demand has not improved significantly and remains weak, while rubber inventories in Qingdao continue to accumulate, Chinese commodities data provider Longzhong Information said in a note.

China’s exports slowed sharply and imports unexpectedly shrank in November, data showed on Tuesday, in a worrying sign for the world’s No. 2 economy ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s imminent return to the White House.

The disappointing trade figures follow other indicators showing patchy growth in November, suggesting Beijing needs to do more to shore up a faltering economy that is only likely to face further challenges next year.

Japanese rubber futures down

Still, in one of their most dovish statements in more than a decade, Chinese leaders signalled they are ready to deploy whatever stimulus is needed to counter the impact of expected U.S. trade tariffs on next year’s economic growth.

The officials said they would switch to an “appropriately loose” monetary policy stance, and “more proactive” fiscal levers.

The dollar traded close to a two-week high versus the yen on Wednesday ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. inflation reading that could provide clues on the pace of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

A weaker Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

The front-month January rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 201.8 U.S. cents per kg, up 0.9%.