AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
AIRLINK 182.51 Increased By ▲ 4.44 (2.49%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
DFML 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.01%)
DGKC 109.05 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.02%)
FCCL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.95%)
FFBL 82.24 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.43%)
FFL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.35%)
HUBC 120.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.75%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
KEL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.57%)
KOSM 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
MLCF 49.65 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.22%)
NBP 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.92%)
OGDC 200.50 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (3.48%)
PAEL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (4.23%)
PIBTL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.62%)
PPL 180.20 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (3.52%)
PRL 33.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.82%)
PTC 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.04%)
SEARL 125.50 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.43%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.97%)
TOMCL 35.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TPLP 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TREET 19.55 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.13%)
TRG 60.76 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
UNITY 38.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,745 Increased By 221.7 (1.92%)
BR30 36,365 Increased By 815.2 (2.29%)
KSE100 110,750 Increased By 1853.5 (1.7%)
KSE30 34,381 Increased By 572 (1.69%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee slips to record low pressured by NDF dollar bids; RBI likely steps in

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 11:06am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened to its all-time low on Wednesday, pressured by heightened dollar bids in the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) market, while likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) helped limit losses, traders said.

The rupee fell to 84.86 in early trading, eclipsing its previous record low of 84.8575 hit on Tuesday. The currency was quoted at 84.8525 as of 10:00 a.m. IST.

State-run banks were spotted offering dollars, most likely on behalf of the RBI, traders said.

There is “quite strong demand in NDF which is hurting the rupee,” a trader at a foreign bank said, who expects the RBI to stay active and keep intra-day losses limited to 5-7 paisa.

Pressure from the NDF market also meant that the rupee was unable to benefit from a rise in most of its regional peers.

The dollar index was steady at 106.3 while most Asian currencies ticked up as investors awaited the closely watched U.S. inflation data due later in the day.

Indian rupee hit all-time low as RBI governor change sparks rate cut hopes

The rupee has weakened 0.4% in December, underperforming nearly all of its regional peers as concerns over slowing economic growth have prompted expectations of domestic monetary policy easing.

While India’s central bank kept rates unchanged at its last meeting, the appointment of a new chief has fuelled expectations of rate cuts next year, weighing on the rupee.

Investors will also pay close attention to the incoming Donald Trump administration’s policies with expected U.S. trade tariffs posing a risk to emerging market assets.

“We expect USD/INR volatility to rise, though it would be unwise to expect USD strength to last the year (2025),” Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank, said in a note.

The bank expects the rupee to weaken to 85.50 by the end of March 2025.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee slips to record low pressured by NDF dollar bids; RBI likely steps in

KSE-100 gains over 2,000 points amid broad-based buying

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

Read more stories