AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
AIRLINK 176.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.88%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.03%)
DCL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
DFML 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.64%)
DGKC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.04%)
FCCL 39.33 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
FFBL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.36%)
FFL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
HUBC 119.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
KEL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.75%)
KOSM 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
MLCF 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
NBP 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
OGDC 194.62 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.44%)
PAEL 32.74 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.84%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
PPL 176.40 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (1.34%)
PRL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.79%)
PTC 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
SEARL 124.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.73%)
TPLP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.55%)
TREET 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.92%)
TRG 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
UNITY 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 11,637 Increased By 114.5 (0.99%)
BR30 35,825 Increased By 274.9 (0.77%)
KSE100 110,073 Increased By 1176.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 34,250 Increased By 441.4 (1.31%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-11

IATA chief says sustainable plane fuel supply not enough

AFP Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

GENEVA: The head of the world aviation industry body complained Tuesday that the current supply of new low-carbon aircraft fuels risked not being enough to help the sector meet climate targets.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement that production of “sustainable aviation fuels” was expected to reach 1.3 billion litres in 2024, more than double the figure for the previous year.

That was below the 1.9 billion litres IATA had forecast for this year for the fuels, which are produced from sources such as “biomass” — vegetable or animal matter — or used cooking oil.

It forecast the level would rise to 2.7 billion litres in 2025 — just 0.7 percent of the fuel used by aeroplanes worldwide.

“We’re not seeing sufficient supply coming into the market,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh told AFP.

“That’s a criticism of the current, the major traditional fuel suppliers who have not been delivering sustainable fuels and not making the required investment,” he added.

“This is frustrating and of great concern to us because I think it’s in everybody’s interest that we see this transition to net zero” carbon emissions, he said.

Countries are seeking low-carbon energy sources to curb the climate crisis caused by planet-warming emissions.

IATA has set a target of net zero emissions for the sector by 2050, counting heavily on sustainable fuels to meet it.

Walsh called on governments to help boost production of these fuels.

“I don’t think (the target) is in danger right now,” he said, but added: “If this trend continued beyond 2030, then I would be concerned.”

climate change IATA International Air Transport Association airplanes climate targets Willie Walsh aircraft fuels plane fuel supply

Comments

200 characters

IATA chief says sustainable plane fuel supply not enough

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories