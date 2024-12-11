Karachi Int’l Book Fair to begin tomorrow

KARACHI: The 19th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) is all set to commence at the Karachi Expo Center Thursday (Dec 12) and scheduled to run for five days through next Monday.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, while Sindh Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, will serve as the guest of honor.

Organized by Events and Conferences International, the global event will host 40 organizations from 17 countries, alongside prominent publishers from across Pakistan.

Over 500,000 book enthusiasts are expected to attend this year’s book fair, which will feature publishing houses from countries like Turkey, Singapore, China, Malaysia, the UK, the UAE and others.

