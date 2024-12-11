AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
Dec 11, 2024
Business & Finance

Punjab allocates Rs1.5bn for revival of kinnow orchards

Zahid Baig Published 11 Dec, 2024 08:37am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has earmarked Rs1.5 billion for revitalizing kinnow orchards covering 317,000 acres throughout the province.

This significant allocation was disclosed by Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, during a consultative session held to discuss strategies for enhancing the yield and quality of kinnow production. The event gathered agricultural experts, kinnow orchard owners, exporters, and key stakeholders.

Addressing the attendees, Secretary Sahoo emphasized that under the guidance of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the initiative aims to create profitable opportunities for orchard owners and elevate kinnow production to meet global standards. He announced plans for the establishment of a ‘Center of Excellence’ for advanced research in Sargodha and reiterated the Rs1.5 billion allocations to support the revival of kinnow orchards across Punjab.

During the session, it was noted that detailed recommendations are being formulated to improve both the quality and quantity of kinnow production, incorporating practical suggestions from experts, exporters, and stakeholders. The session also confirmed the approval of Citrus Research Centers in Toba Tek Singh and Layyah.

Secretary Sahoo highlighted that new kinnow orchards would be established using High-Efficiency Irrigation Systems. Additionally, nurseries would be set up to ensure access to authentic, high-quality plants. Modern technology will be employed to minimize post-harvest losses, and a comprehensive plan has been developed to align kinnow processing and packaging with international standards.

He concluded that these measures are designed not only to boost kinnow production but also to increase exports, resulting in more profitable outcomes for orchard owners.

