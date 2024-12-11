AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
CNERGY 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.66%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.9%)
DFML 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.13%)
DGKC 106.89 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.15%)
FCCL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.44%)
FFBL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.04%)
FFL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUBC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.06%)
KOSM 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.04%)
NBP 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.22%)
OGDC 193.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.68%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-8.4%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 174.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.24%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.98%)
PTC 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
SEARL 124.96 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (3.24%)
TELE 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
TOMCL 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-8.79%)
TREET 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
TRG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
UNITY 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.08%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.29%)
BR100 11,523 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,550 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 109,456 Increased By 558.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 34,018 Increased By 209.1 (0.62%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-11

Copper prices fall

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

LONDON: Copper prices in London eased on Tuesday, reversing part of Monday’s 1.2% climb, under pressure from a slowdown in China’s export growth and a stronger dollar, while the market awaits more clues on China’s 2025 key targets.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.6% at $9,180 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading. The contract closed at its highest in nearly one month on Monday after top metals consumer China said it would take more action to boost its economy.

For copper, used in power and construction, this support faded on Tuesday as data showed that China’s total exports growth missed expectations, imports unexpectedly shrank in November and concerns about prospects for China’s construction sector persist.

The focus is now on China’s Central Economic Work Conference meeting due this week for more clarity on the country’s next year’s key targets and potential economy stimulus measures.

“It will take more than just stimulus measures to fully rejuvenate economic growth,” analysts at broker Sucden Financial said in a note. China’s November copper imports, however, hit a one-year high, the customs data showed, supported by restocking amid expanding manufacturing activity and lower prices for the metal. Prices for copper, down 10% since touching a four-month peak of $10,158 on Sept. 30, are expected to reach $9,700 by the end of 2025, according to analysts at Commerzbank.

The US currency rose, making dollar-priced metals less attractive for buyers holding other currencies, as traders looked ahead to a US inflation reading on Wednesday for further clues on the pace of Federal Reserve easing.

LME aluminium lost 0.1% to $2,585 a metric ton in official activity, zinc and lead were steady at $3,126 and $2,068, respectively, while tin eased 0.7% to $29,725.

Nickel dropped 1.1% to $15,815 under pressure from oversupply. Major producer Nornickel expects the surplus in the global nickel market to remain at 150,000 tons in 2025.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper prices fall

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories