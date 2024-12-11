AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.13%)
BOP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.31%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.18%)
DCL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
DGKC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.41%)
FCCL 39.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
FFL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.19%)
HUBC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.05%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
KEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.41%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
MLCF 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.83%)
NBP 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.45%)
OGDC 194.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.25%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.71%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.53%)
PRL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.61%)
PTC 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
SEARL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.83%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.97%)
TOMCL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.02%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
TREET 18.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 60.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 11,629 Increased By 105.9 (0.92%)
BR30 35,884 Increased By 333.7 (0.94%)
KSE100 109,925 Increased By 1028.8 (0.94%)
KSE30 34,207 Increased By 398.8 (1.18%)
Markets Print 2024-12-11

Gold hits two-week high

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

NEW YORK: Gold prices hit a two-week high on Tuesday, underpinned by rising geopolitical tensions and expectations of a third US rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week, while the market’s gaze shifted to Wednesday’s US inflation data. Spot gold was up 1.1% to $2,687.69 per ounce at 9:35 am ET (1435 GMT). US gold futures were up 1% at $2,712.10.

“Concerns of heightened tensions in the Middle East are fostering safe haven bids,” said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals. There is “also a kind of renewed focus on the global easing trend - we’ll see the Bank of Canada cut rates, ECB and SNB later this week, and the Fed most likely next week.”

The spotlight is moving to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday, which is expected to rise by 0.3% in November, according to a Reuters poll, and the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday, both pivotal in shaping the Fed’s rate-cut decisions.

“The CPI data will have limited impact on gold, especially if we get a print around the expected figure. A hot CPI report will reduce the odds of rate cuts in early 2025 further,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.com. With two US rate cuts so far this year, traders predict an 86% chance of a further 25-basis-point cut at the Fed’s Dec. 17-18 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Gold is considered a safe investment during economic and geopolitical turmoil and tends to thrive in a lower interest rate environment. Elsewhere, China will adopt an “appropriately loose” monetary policy and a more proactive fiscal approach next year, its Politburo was quoted as saying on Monday.

“Any big announcements should give gold a boost since China is the largest consumer nation, and especially ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations when jewellery demand for gift-giving rises,” Razaqzada added. Spot silver added 0.6% to $32.00 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $935.55 and palladium was down 0.6% at $968.00.

