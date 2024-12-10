AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
Business & Finance

UK grocery inflation rises to 2.6%, says Kantar

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 02:29pm

LONDON: British shoppers faced increased pressure on their budgets last month after grocery price inflation edged higher, industry data showed on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar said annual grocery price inflation was 2.6% in the four weeks to Dec. 1, having been 2.3% in the previous four-week period.

Prices are rising fastest in products such as toothbrushes, chilled smoothies & juices, and fragrances and falling fastest in items including household paper products, dog food and ambient savoury meals, Kantar said.

Among individual supermarkets, Britain’s biggest, Tesco , saw sales in the 12 weeks to Dec. 1 rise 5.2%.

UK supermarket Tesco says profits surge as costs drop

It had a market share of 28.1%, its highest since December 2017.

UK supermarkets have warned that tax rises in the new Labour government’s first budget in October, together with another rise in the national minimum wage, will be inflationary.

Official data published last month showed overall UK inflation jumped to 2.3% in October.

Data for November will be published Dec. 18.

