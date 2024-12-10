AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-10

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Terence J Sigamony Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court (SC) turned down the plea to defer the intra-court appeals (ICAs) against the SC’s judgment on military courts till the decision on 26th Amendment.

A six-judge bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Shahid Bilal, on Monday, heard ICAs against the judgment regarding trial of civilians by military courts.

The bench decided to hear the case on a daily basis, and dismissed the additional attorney general’s (AAG) prayer to allow the military courts to announce the verdicts.

‘Trial of civilians by military courts’: Body to approach JCP for one member for constitutional bench

AAG Aamir Rehman informed that the trials of all the accused have been concluded. He apprised that due to the apex court’s order the military courts are not announcing their verdicts.

Former chief justice of Pakistan Jawad S Khawaja had filed a petition challenging the trial of civilians in military courts. Meanwhile, senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan had requested to suspend hearings until a decision on the 26th Constitutional Amendment petitions is reached. The court dismissing the application and imposed Rs20,000 fine on former chief justice Jawad S Khawaja.

During the proceeding, the bench inquired from Jawad S Khawaja’s lawyer about the jurisdiction of the constitutional bench. It questioned whether he recognised the bench; the counsel responded: “I do not accept the jurisdiction of the constitutional bench.”

The counsel contended that the current bench had been nominated by the Judicial Commission. Justice Mandokhail then asked whether the 26th Constitutional Amendment had been invalidated. The counsel replied: no. Upon that, Justice Mandokhail directed him to leave the courtroom, adding the benches are being constituted in accordance with the 26th Amendment. He further said that the same bench (constitutional bench) would hear the petitions against the 26th amendment.

Justice Mazhar criticised the counsel for adopting delaying tactics. He said: “At every hearing, there seems to be a new request.” If the 26th Amendment were to be struck down, the Court judgments would remain protected, he said emphasising that even those held under military courts would likely support this outcome.

Justice Hilali asked the counsel to think about those persons who are in military custody. She observed the counsel has no direct right in the instant matter.

Advocate Khawaja Harris, representing the Ministry of Defence, argued that this is wrong to say that civilians cannot be tried by the military courts. He stated that the Army Act is applied on employees working in military establishments like Ordnance Factories and others. Similarly, the civilians who attack the military instalments, or stop the army from performing its affairs would also be tried under Army Act.

Justice Hilali inquired whether the House of Corps Commander comes under military instalment. Khawaja Harris replied that Corps Commander House also has some sensitive documents, adding his house can be declared office. Justice Hilali remarked that every day they see corps commanders come from their houses.

Justice Rizvi questioned how the trial of persons, who had attacked Army Public School, was conducted? Khawaja Harris responded that their trial was made possible through 21st Amendment.

Justice Naeem asked Khawaja Haris to explain how the Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATC) handed over the custody of the accused to the military. Is there any such order on the record, he further questioned.

Before the conclusion of the hearing, Hafeezullah Niazi, father of Hassaan Niazi, who is in military custody since last year, came on the rostrum, submitted that due to the Supreme Court’s judgment the uncertain situation took place. Justice Mandokhail asked Niazi if he wished to proceed with the case, to which, he affirmed his intent. The case is adjourned until today (Tuesday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court ATC SC apex court Intra Court Appeals SC judgement SC judges military courts Trial of civilians ICAs 26th Constitutional Amendment

Comments

200 characters

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

Read more stories