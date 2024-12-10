AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-10

Islamabad Model Jail: PM orders authorities to expedite work

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of rising number of inmates, particularly as a result of the political unrest in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on the Islamabad Model Jail, underscoring the urgent need for the disbursement of funds for its construction.

As of 2022, Pakistan ranks among the most overcrowded prison systems globally, with the majority of its 91 correctional facilities operating at over 100 percent of their intended capacity.

In light of this, the construction of the Model Jail Islamabad started in 2016-2017, but it is yet to be completed due to lack of funds.

The Model Prison Islamabad is designed to accommodate 2,000 inmates, with the capacity to house an additional 2,000 inmates.

The prime minister while chairing a review meeting on law and order situation, directed officials to accelerate the work on the facility and assured that funding for its construction would be released without any delay.

The concerned authorities, during the briefing, informed the prime minister that the Islamabad Model Jail building will be completed by March next year.

In addition, he directed Azam Nazeer Tarar-led Ministry of Law and Justice to integrate the Federal Prosecution Service under its purview.

He also emphasised that no one will be allowed to disrupt the stability of the rapidly improving economy, saying that anybody dare stage protest or disrupt peace for petty political gains will be dealt with iron hand.

He also issued directives to the authorities to take prompt action against those involved in recent unrest, vandalism and chaos that resulted in damage of public property in federal capital.

At the same time, the prime minister said that no innocent and law-abiding citizen should face punishment if they have been arrested by the police during the crackdown against those spreading chaos in the city last month.

Sharif also directed that the process of identifying the accused inciting disorder be made more efficient, emphasizing the need to collect solid evidence against them, adding all necessary resources will be provided to task force working in identifying the accused in Islamabad mayhem.

During the meeting, it was informed that the scope of the Islamabad Safe City project was being expanded besides increasing the number of Safe City cameras.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

