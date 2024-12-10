AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-10

Intellectuals should involve youth to transform Pakistan: speakers

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2024 07:33am

KARACHI: Instead of encouraging the people to leave the country, Pakistani intellectuals and influential figures should inspire Pakistan’s youth with messages of hope, resilience, and hard work to transform the country into a developed state because this country has huge potential for our youth to rule the world, speakers said on Sunday.

Speaking at the launch of Jahan-e-Masiha Adbi Forum’s 26th thematic calendar, they cited examples of transformational leadership from great figures like Mao Zedong, Franklin D Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and Vladimir Lenin, and said the youth must focus on transforming Pakistan into a developed nation rather than seeking to leave.

The calendar, themed “Daikh Taqrir Mein Pinha Hai Jahan-e-Tameer” (The Transformation of World is Hidden in Speeches), features iconic speeches by 12 global leaders. It carries messages that resonate with hope, perseverance, and hard work.

The event, held at a local hotel in Karachi, brought together healthcare professionals, literary figures, and academics in a celebration of intellectual growth and cultural enrichment.

PharmEvo’s Deputy CEO, Syed Jamshed Ahmed, highlighted the unique approach of the calendar, saying, “These speeches serve as reminders of what visionary leadership and collective effort can achieve. They teach our youth to strive for resilience and greatness.”

Syed Jamsahid Ahmed also reiterated PharmEvo’s commitment to ethical practices, saying, “We don’t engage in conventional promotional activities like gifting mugs or organizing foreign trips. Instead, we focus on literature, Mushairas, and these thematic calendars to inspire the community.”

This calendar marks the 26th consecutive year of Jahan-e-Masiha Adbi Forum’s thematic calendars. Former Director of Quaid-e-Azam Academy, Khawaja Razi Haider, praised the effort, calling it a masterpiece that requires a year of research to produce.

“These calendars are not just artefacts but sources of authentic knowledge and inspiration,” he said.

Managing Director of PharmEvo, Haroon Qasim, expressed pride in the calendar’s message and design.

“The speeches included in this calendar convey lessons of persistence and character, which are needed more than ever. Over 25 years, our calendars have carried messages of hope and hard work to inspire the nation,” he added.

Haroon Qasim also highlighted PharmEvo’s contributions to healthcare and society, noting the company’s WHO - prequalified status and export of medicines to 33 countries.

The event also paid tribute to renowned poet Ajmal Siraj, who recently passed away and featured a Mushaira (poetic symposium) with literary stalwarts such as Khawaja Razi Haider, A H Khanzada, and Ambreen Haseeb Ambar. The evening blended art and medicine, creating a space for reflection and cultural appreciation.

Healthcare professionals attending the event praised the Jahan-e-Masiha Adbi Forum and PharmEvo for promoting a culture of intellectual and ethical excellence. They noted that Pharmevo’s efforts, including over 50 literary publications and countless book fairs, have significantly enhanced Pakistan’s soft image globally.

The event concluded with calls for hope and perseverance, urging the youth to work towards a brighter future for Pakistan, echoing the calendar’s underlying theme that transformation begins with dedication and visionary leadership.

