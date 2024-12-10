AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-12-10

Human development index of provinces

Dr Hafiz A Pasha Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:43am

The Population and Housing Census of 2023 has generated a lot of useful information on key indicators. The statistics are available at the regionally disaggregated level down to the districts.

The objective of this article is to construct the Human Development Index (HDI) of the four Provinces of Pakistan, with the magnitude of key indicators from the Census.

The Human Development Index, as developed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has the following three components:

• Education

• Health

• Income

The 2023 Census provides estimates for each Province of the following indicators of education:

• Literacy Rate

• Gross Primary Enrollment Rate

• Gross Middle and Secondary Enrollment Rate

• Gross Intermediate and Graduation Enrollment Rate

• % of In-School Children

As an example, there is a significant divergence in the literacy rate among the provinces. The highest literacy rate in 2023 was in Punjab at 66.3 percent, followed by Sindh at 57.5 percent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 51 percent and Balochistan, 42 percent.

The national literacy rate is reported by the Census at 61 percent. Based on the findings of earlier surveys, there appears to have been only a marginal increase in the literacy rate since 2019-20. In fact, it has increased only in Punjab. Apparently, the biggest decline is in Balochistan from 46 percent to 42 percent.

There is also substantial variation in the percentage of children in-school, aged from 5 to 16 years. It is relatively high at 73 percent in Punjab and the lowest in Balochistan at 42 percent. The corresponding magnitudes for Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are 53 percent and 62 percent, respectively.

Turning to the indicators of the health status in the provinces of the population, there are two indicators as follows:

• percent of Population with Disability and Functional Limitation

• percent of Population above the age of 60 years (as a proxy for life expectancy)

The first health indicator of population with disability and functional limitation is the lowest in Balochistan at 8.5 percent, followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 11.5 percent, Sindh at 11.6 percent and Punjab at 14.1 percent.

However, the opposite ranking is observed in the percentage of population above the age of 60 years. It is the highest in Punjab at 10.3 percent and the lowest in Balochistan at 5.5 percent.

There are five indicators that have been used to get the relative position with regard to per capita income in the provinces. The size and quality of housing on average of households is a good proxy of per capita income. In addition, per capita income is generally higher in the urban areas than in the rural areas and within rural areas, larger settlements are likely to witness more economic activity.

Therefore, the indicators used for per capita income from the Census are as follows:

• Size (in Rooms) of the Average Housing Unit

• Quality of the Average Housing Unit, measured by percentage of pucca housing units

• % of Urban Population

• % of Population in large Rural Settlements, with population above 2000

• % share of Urban Population in the Primate City

Sindh has the highest ranking in three indicators, especially those related to the extent and type of urbanization. Punjab has the highest ranking in the housing indicators. For example, 81 percent of the housing units in Punjab are pucca, as compared to 58 percent in Sindh, 56 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and only 20 percent in Balochistan.

The index values in the Human Development Index and in the components of each province is given in Table 1.

Punjab has the highest index value in education, followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Perhaps surprisingly, Sindh now has the third position in access to education of the population.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the highest rank in health, followed closely by Punjab and Sindh. As expected, Sindh has the highest index value in per capita income, due to the concentration of economic activity in Karachi. Here again, there is a surprise that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has the lowest index value.

Overall, Punjab emerges as the province with the highest HDI of 0.550. Sindh comes next with a HDI of 0.505, followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan with HDIs of 0.442 and 0.312, respectively.

Both Punjab and Sindh can be considered as at the medium level of human development of above 0.5. However, both Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are at a low level of the HDI.

A Provincial ranking of the HDI was presented by the UNDP in its Pakistan Human Development Report of 2020 for 2018-19, with data mostly from Surveys carried out by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

A comparison of the Rankings in 2018-19 and 2023 reveals that Punjab has replaced Sindh as the Province with the highest HDI. Sindh is now ranked second. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan continue to have the third and fourth rankings, respectively. Also, the divergence between the highest and the lowest HDI has increased over the last five years among the provinces. Balochistan has fallen further behind.

============================================================================
                                    Table 1
                  Human Development Index of the Provinces
============================================================================
                            Punjab      Sindh      Khyber-       Balochistan
                                                 Pakhtunkhwa                
============================================================================
Education                    0.747      0.487      0.556               0.227
Health                       0.485      0.481      0.510               0.376
Income                       0.459      0.549      0.305               0.356
Human Development   Index    0.550      0.505      0.442               0.312
============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Dr Hafiz A Pasha

The writer is Professor Emeritus at BNU and former Federal Minister

Pakistan PBS UNDP census Human Development Index provinces population census HDI

Comments

200 characters

Human development index of provinces

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Read more stories