Zardari summons NA session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the National Assembly (NA) to be held on Tuesday (tomorrow). According to the notification released by the National Assembly Secretariat, the important session will be held at 5:00 pm on December 10 in the Parliament House.

The President Asif Zardari has convened the session of Lower House of the Parliament under the powers conferred under Article 54(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

During the session, National Assembly will address significant national issues and take up important legislative business.

Sources in the government disclosed that treasury side will ensure parliamentary engagement and carry forward critical legislation during the ongoing NA session.

While the official agenda has not yet been released, however it is being anticipated that legislative matters requiring urgent approvals will be taken up during the session besides reviewing and discussing current government policies. The surge in recent terrorism incidents particularly in restive tribal region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) will also be taken up.

Sources revealed that opposition members from Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) will likely to lodge strong protest in and outside Parliament on what it claimed the killing of its workers due to purported straight firing by the security and law enforcement agencies late last month in Islamabad’s D Chowk and Blue Area.

JUI-F members are flexing their muscles too for giving tough time to treasury benches on the issue of Madrassa Bill.

Sources in PTI and JUI said that they will come hard on PML N government’s economic policies and false claims of economic recovery.

The session is set against a backdrop of pressing political and economic challenges.

The upcoming NA Session may witness a heated debate on various political, economic, governance and law and order issues.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has also started preparations to convene an important joint session of the National Assembly and Senate very soon to take up legislative agenda particularly Madaris Registration Bill which sparked heated debate between PML-N government and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

