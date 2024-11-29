AGL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
ICC talks continue on fate of Pakistan Champions Trophy

AFP Published 29 Nov, 2024 05:46pm

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) said talks were continuing to settle uncertainty around next year’s Champions Trophy, sources told AFP, after India refused to travel to host nation Pakistan.

The event’s fate has been hanging in the balance since earlier this month, when the ICC said India had declined to visit Pakistan for the eight-team tournament.

The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars since being carved out of the subcontinent’s partition in 1947 and that rivalry is often reflected on the cricket field.

A meeting by the Dubai-headquartered ICC was held briefly on Friday but adjourned without a decision, according to several sources with knowledge of the talks who were not authorised to speak to media.

ICC to decide fate of Pakistan’s Champions Trophy on Friday

“All parties continue to work towards a positive resolution,” said one source, adding that “it is expected that the board will reconvene in the next few days”.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has previously ruled out proposals allowing India to play in a neutral third country, insisting the full schedule from February 19 to March 9 must be staged on their turf.

Another source said the “Pakistani stance remains the same” following Friday’s brief meeting.

