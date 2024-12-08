AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-08

PM credits Aurangzeb-led team for taming inflation

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Dec, 2024 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: Amidst widespread concerns among masses regarding soaring inflation in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the nation, saying “the weekly inflation rate decreased to 3.57 percent, representing the lowest figure recorded in the last six years.”

The people have not yet experienced any relief concerning inflation; however, the prime minister, in a statement said the current inflation rate is the lowest it has been since October 4, 2018, attributing this achievement to the efforts made by of his economic team led by Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Sharif reiterated his commitment to address the nation’s challenges and assured the masses that he would continue to work tirelessly for their welfare.

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.34pc

He maintained that measures are being implemented to create jobs, foster industrial development, and attract foreign investment, adding Pakistan is making significant progress toward development, driven by economic stability.

He lighted the rise in remittances, investments from friendly countries and stable diplomatic relations as indicators of the country’s development trajectory.

Sharif expressed the political sacrifices made for Pakistan’s growth and prosperity did not go in vain, and he acknowledged that all stakeholders are playing a vital role in the nation’s development journey.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif inflation

Comments

200 characters

PM credits Aurangzeb-led team for taming inflation

Maryam to leave for China today

Q1 Punjab govt debt jumps 0.1pc

Advisor outlines key economic policies, initiatives

Improved macro indicators: Govt explains approach to economy

Services in 8 areas before Rousch plant takeover: NPPMCL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

3 separate engagements across KP: Security forces neutralise 22 terrorists

Lower Kurrum: Six soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

GHQ attack case: ATC issues NBWs against Gandapur, 25 others

Licences will be revoked for delayed cane crushing, PSMA warned

Read more stories