PM credits Aurangzeb-led team for taming inflation

ISLAMABAD: Amidst widespread concerns among masses regarding soaring inflation in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the nation, saying “the weekly inflation rate decreased to 3.57 percent, representing the lowest figure recorded in the last six years.”

The people have not yet experienced any relief concerning inflation; however, the prime minister, in a statement said the current inflation rate is the lowest it has been since October 4, 2018, attributing this achievement to the efforts made by of his economic team led by Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Sharif reiterated his commitment to address the nation’s challenges and assured the masses that he would continue to work tirelessly for their welfare.

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.34pc

He maintained that measures are being implemented to create jobs, foster industrial development, and attract foreign investment, adding Pakistan is making significant progress toward development, driven by economic stability.

He lighted the rise in remittances, investments from friendly countries and stable diplomatic relations as indicators of the country’s development trajectory.

Sharif expressed the political sacrifices made for Pakistan’s growth and prosperity did not go in vain, and he acknowledged that all stakeholders are playing a vital role in the nation’s development journey.

